Mourinho non-committal on United speculation

Jose Mourinho refused to comment on growing speculation he is set to replace FA Cup-winning manager Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

Shortly after United defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at the end of extra time on Saturday, reports immediately emerged that the Manchester club are set to confirm Mourinho as their manager for next season.

As fans went into a frenzy in wake of United's Wembley triumph, Mourinho remained calm as he watched veteran boxer David Haye in action at O2 Arena in London.

Mourinho was pressed on the reports as he left the fight and while he was non-committal, the former Chelsea boss did congratulate Van Gaal and Co.

"Many congratulations," Mourinho told Sky Sports after refusing to respond to speculation on his future.

Mourinho has been out of work since December, having parted ways with Chelsea following a horrendous Premier League title defence.

The 51-year-old Portuguese left Stamford Bridge seven months after lifting the trophy, following a ninth defeat of the season and just 15 points from Chelsea's opening 16 league matches.