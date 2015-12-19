Mourinho not planning sabbatical from football

Jose Mourinho does not intend to take an extended break from football following his departure as manager of Chelsea, according to a statement released by his representatives CAA.

Mourinho parted company with the Premier League champions on Thursday having presided over a wretched title defence this season – back-to-back losses against AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City sealing his fate with Chelsea a point above the relegation zone after 16 matches.

In the statement, CAA said that Mourinho had no regrets over his decision to return to Chelsea, where he won the Premier League twice previously in 2004-05 and 2005-06, and that he is ready to seek work again at the earliest opportunity.

"Jose Mourinho is pleased that he returned to Chelsea Football Club because he was able to give the fans another Premier League title, which they had not won for many years," the statement read.

"He is immensely proud of his eight trophies at Chelsea, and thanks the fans for all their support throughout his two spells at the club.

"During his career, Jose has sometimes chosen to leave a club, but only at Chelsea has the club decided that he should leave.

"Each time represents for him the end of a cycle, and the opportunity to start a new one. Jose hopes that his future after Chelsea this time will be as successful as when he left the club in 2007.

"He will not be taking a sabbatical, he isn't tired, he doesn't need it, he is very positive, and is already looking forward."

The statement added that Mourinho will remain in London but avoid attending "high-profile games" so he does not prompt speculation about his future.

The Portuguese does not intend to make any further comment for "the foreseeable future" and has asked for his family's privacy to be respected.

"Because of his love of football, you will see Jose at football grounds working and supporting friends," the statement continued. "He will not be attending any high-profile games because he wants to discourage any speculation about his future.

"Jose will remain living in London and hopes he and his family will be given the opportunity to do this privately.

"Jose will not speak about his current situation for the foreseeable future. He asks the media to respect this decision."