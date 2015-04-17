Mourinho plays down United injury worries
Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United will not be hindered by their injury problems at the back when they visit his Chelsea side on Saturday.
United travel to Stamford Bridge without Daley Blind, Phil Jones (both ankle), Michael Carrick (calf) and Marcos Rojo (stomach) following setbacks suffered in their 4-2 win over Manchester City last Sunday.
Those absentees mean that one of Tyler Blackett or Paddy McNair is likely to partner Chris Smalling in central defence.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: "Their squad is amazing, in numbers, in players, in experience, their squad is amazing.
"I sat down this week to analyse the opponents and I realise what they have. [Louis] Van Gaal is a fantastic coach to the young players, they are more than ready."
Chelsea are eight points clear of third-placed United in the race for the Premier League title and have the advantage of a game in hand.
"To play against Man United is to play against one of the biggest clubs in the world," Mourinho added.
"This is what everybody wants. This week I was not worried about motivating players because there is no need. It is an easy job."
