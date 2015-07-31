Mourinho ponders Wenger's losing record against him

Jose Mourinho would be troubled if he was on the end of an emphatic losing record like the one Arsene Wenger has endured at the hands of the Chelsea boss.

Wenger leads his Arsenal side into Sunday's Community Shield at Wembley against the Premier League champions having failed to beat Mourinho in 13 previous encounters.

Arsenal's manager has endured an often tempestuous relationship with his Portuguese counterpart during this time and Mourinho believes Wenger should question his team's regular shortcomings in the fixture.

"I think I would ask myself why," Mourinho told a press conference.

"I would to try to answer, but not because of a mental block but because I would want to try to find solutions to help my team to do it.

"I would try to find a different way; try to find the reasons why it goes all the time against my team. Just that.

"I've never had a run like that, no. I don't know in the future. I think I lost twice against Tony Pulis, I lost against Crystal Palace and against West Bromwich Albion. One game each."

Having regularly traded verbal barbs, Wenger shoved Mourinho on the touchline at Stamford Bridge last season.

Despite such evidence of an ongoing, simmering rivalry, the Portuguese insists he gets no greater satisfaction from wins over Wenger than any other manager.

"I just want my club to get the best possible result," he added.

"It doesn't matter if it's Arsenal, it doesn't matter who the manager is. I just want my teams, my clubs to try to get the best possible results. That's the only thing that matters.

"I didn't think about [Wenger] until about a couple of weeks before I play against his team. And I try to understand what he is thinking, try to understand what can be his game plan. Just that."