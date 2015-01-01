Mourinho puts officials on the spot after Spurs loss

Chelsea now have an identical record alongside Manchester City at the Premier League summit following a game where they took the lead through Diego Costa's 14th league goal of the season.

But in-form Tottenham striker Harry Kane levelled the match after half an hour and went on to complete a brace, with Danny Rose, Andros Townsend and Nacer Chadli also on target.

Eden Hazard and John Terry scored after the break as Chelsea battled gamely but Mourinho felt they were up against more than an inspired opposition.

Four days removed from claiming there was a "clear campaign" against his team after Cesc Fabregas was denied a strong penalty shout and booked for simulation during a 1-1 draw at Southampton, Mourinho pointed to incidents in either half when Chelsea had penalty claims turned away by referee Phil Dowd.

With the score at 1-0, shouts for handball against Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen fell on deaf ears, while Hazard went to ground under pressure from Federico Fazio after half-time and again failed to win favour with the official.

The Chelsea boss accepted the latter call was correct when speaking with BT Sport, although he criticised Dowd for being "too slow" in keeping track of the counter-attack, and he went on to heavily criticise the handball decision at his post-match press conference.

"With the result 1-0, one clear action could make it 2-0," he said.

"Normally, at 2-0, the result would be completely different and the history of the game would be different.

"I'm more shocked with other things than to concede five goals. Where I am shocked is that, in three days, we had two incredible decisions that punished us in a very hard way.

"We had one [point] out of six when two crucial decisions would give us six points.

"What matters are the points. The decisions, the normal tendency is for people to forget the decisions."

On the Hazard and Fazio incident, Mourinho added: "That is difficult for him [Dowd] and difficult for everyone, not just for him. That situation is something you accept is difficult.

"The first one, in the first half, which is clear, like the one against Southampton, which was also clear. They're the ones that are difficult to accept.

"Managers and players, we win and lose. And Mr Dowd didn't lose."

Mourinho went on to urge greater protection from officials for Hazard, whose mercurial talents shone despite an stunning setback in Chelsea's bid for the Premier League title.

"People [are] in love with football in this country; people must be in love with Eden Hazard," he said.

"The way, match after match, he's being punished by opponents and he's not being protected by referees, maybe one day we won't have Eden Hazard.

"It's one, two, three, four, five, 10 aggressive fouls against him. They kick and kick and kick, and the kid resists.

"He's a very honest guy in the way he plays, but that's another problem."