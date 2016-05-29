Mourinho is really irritating, says Keane

Jose Mourinho has been described as "really irritating" by former Manchester United captain Roy Keane after his appointment as manager.

The former Chelsea boss has signed a three-year deal, with the option of an additional year, to replace Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

Keane is not a fan of Mourinho's management style, but does concede he has the credentials to bring United back to the top after three years with finishes of seventh, fourth and fifth since Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

"He is not my cup of tea," Keane told ITV. "I found him really irritating when I coached against him, but that is just a personal thing.

"Working at Manchester United is all about winning and his CV will tell you he is a winner. He was always going to be a good option when United didn't qualify for the Champions League.

"He was available, fantastic CV and it seems like a good fit, but maybe he is not for me."

Keane was also asked about speculation linking Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move to United and he was positive about the prospect.

"I think he would be a good signing on a one-year deal," added the Republic of Ireland assistant manager.

"He is a big player, a big character. I have said that United have been lacking a few characters and he would be a good fit there."