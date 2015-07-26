Mourinho: Rivals trying to buy the title

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was accused of 'buying' the Premier League title during Jose Mourinho's first spell at Stamford Bridge, but the Portuguese believes the boot is now on the other foot.

Reigning champions Chelsea have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far - bringing in Asmir Begovic from Stoke City and Radamel Falcao on loan from Monaco as their only major signings so far.

Meanwhile, a number of their rivals have indulged in eye-catching close-season activity, with Manchester City recruiting England internationals Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph, and both Manchester United and Liverpool moving to strengthen their squads with a raft of new signings.

Mourinho said of Chelsea: "Basically you cannot say we have a lot of new players. We just made some adaptations in our squad to replace [Didier] Drogba and Petr Cech - we have Falcao and Begovic. The squad is the same, other squads are not the same.

"They are buying some of the best players in the country. They are buying some of the best players in Europe. So other squads will be very strong.

"So as people told me many many times in the beginning of Mr Abramovich coming to Chelsea, Chelsea was buying the title.

"Now, all of them, they are buying the title, and it's up to us to be strong and to fight them and obviously try to win the title again, even without the big investments."