Mourinho struggles put my Manchester United spell in perspective - Moyes

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes feels Jose Mourinho's struggles at Old Trafford prove that his time in charge of United was not as bad as many have made it out to be.

Moyes succeeded Alex Ferguson as United boss in 2013, but was sacked after eight months in charge, following the club's failure to qualify for Champions League football.

United consequently turned to Louis van Gaal, only to fire the Dutchman as well after two underwhelming seasons.

Their struggles have continued under Mourinho this term and Moyes feels their ongoing difficulties put his spell in perspective.

"In some ways it does show that it maybe was not just down to Moyes," the current Sunderland boss was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"The Manchester United job will be tough for anybody who takes it, whether it be Mourinho, Van Gaal or Moyes. It is always going to be a tough job, because you are following probably the finest manager in our time.

"Manchester United need stability, and it is a football club that has always trusted itself, trusted its managers, believed in their managers, and certainly given their managers time to do the right job. It is a great club.

"I had my time there, and it has passed on to somebody else. I am just saying it is a great job. Jose is a top manager, as was LVG, but it is difficult for whoever goes to Manchester United.

"Do Mourinho and Van Gaal's struggles put my reign in context? I am glad you are saying that, because I have always felt that. I felt that it would take time, but it is football."