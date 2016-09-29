Mourinho wanted Pogba at Chelsea, says Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has revealed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to take the Frenchman to Chelsea when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Portuguese signed Pogba for a world-record fee in August to lure him back to United, the club he left in 2012.

However, the 23-year-old midfielder could have been lining up in Chelsea colours in 2015, had the move not been blocked by an agreement between his agent and his club Juventus.

"Paul could have left [Juventus] last year because Mourinho - then at Chelsea - really wanted him," Raiola told Rai Sport.

"But Juventus and I had agreement: win the league title and the Champions League, then he can go."

Pogba scored his first goal for United on Saturday, netting a header in a stunning performance as Mourinho's men beat Premier League champions Leicester City 4-1.