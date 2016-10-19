Mourinho wants to avoid Rashford 'contradictions' for England

Jose Mourinho is keen to avoid "contradictions" surrounding Marcus Rashford's international future following reports the striker could play in the 2017 Under-21 European Championship for England.

Rashford came off the bench against Malta and Slovenia for England's senior team in Gareth Southgate's first matches in charge, but it has been suggested he could move back down to the youth set-up.

Asked whether United have discussed the prospect of Rashford being selected for the Under-21 tournament at his media conference ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie with Fenerbahce, Mourinho said: "Not yet.

"The reports you speak about, the reports didn't arrive to my office. We don't know and we are in mid-October, the Championships will be in the summer.

"I think we have to wait and see what happens until then, because if the player becomes a regular in the A national team, it makes no sense for him being in the Under-21s.

"It's the same if he's a regular with us and we play him in the under-23 team. If he is an under-21 player in the international team then he is an under-21 player.

"If he becomes a regular choice for Gareth Southgate in the first team then we have to speak because we don't want to go into contradictions.”

Southgate is due to take charge of England for matches against Scotland and Spain in November, but is expected to return to his role as Under-21 coach for the European Championship in Poland after a successor to Sam Allardyce has been appointed.