Mourinho warns Hazard to improve defensively

Hazard returned from a calf injury for Chelsea's UEFA Champions League semi-final exit to Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and was quoted as saying "Chelsea is not made to play football" in the aftermath of the defeat.

Chelsea boss Mourinho is satisfied that Hazard's words were not intended to be critical of his tactics, but added that the 23-year-old's defensive work was found wanting in the game against Atletico.

"First of all, I listened to the interview and the words are completely different than some media was reporting," said the Portuguese on Friday. "The context is completely transformed.

"The media reported that he was being critical, there was nothing critical in what he was saying. There is nothing there.

"Normally you get these comments from players like him. Players that can't resolve a problem like we have in the first goal.

"Against Atletico in Madrid, in the first game, Willian played on the left side and Ashley Cole was protected all game. Against Liverpool we played (Andre) Schurrle on the left and a dangerous player like Glen Johnson was under control.

"Eden is the kind of player who is not quite mentally ready to look back and to live his life for his left-back. If you see the first goal of Atletico you completely understand where the mistake was and why we conceded the first goal.

"The perfect team at the top level cannot make these kind of mistakes, normally in these games if you go to half-time at 1-0 the game is a different game because Atletico has to change the game.

"So when the comments come from a player like Eden, it's normal, because he is not the kind of player ready to sacrifice himself 100 per cent for his team-mates. I'm not happy, I speak all season and I try to improve him all season."

Mourinho also insisted his team must bounce back quickly from their disappointment in Europe and see the Premier League season out with two victories - starting against Norwich City on Sunday.

However, with his side still two points behind leaders Liverpool despite their win at Anfield last week, the former Real Madrid manager does not believe his team can win the title.

He added: "In football and in life you have to react to the disappointment. Because we have two more matches to play, we have to do it in a professional way with motivation. We have to finish the season with the feeling of victory.

"I don't really think so (that we can win the title), but the only thing we can do is win both matches.

"Imagine if we are not champions because we do not win these two matches, it will be a bad feeling for the players, so we have to win both games."