Mourinho will make a quick return to management - Holland

Chelsea assistant coach Steve Holland has backed Jose Mourinho to make a swift return to management.

The defending Premier League champions and the Portuguese went their separate ways on Thursday, leaving Holland to take charge of first-team affairs for the 3-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday with Eddie Newton.

Mourinho, who will not be taking a sabbatical according to a statement issued by his representatives CAA on Saturday, has already been linked with Manchester United and Roma, and Holland feels he will be itching to get another job as quickly as possible.

"There will be big clubs that want him. I think he's a guy who needs and wants football," he said.

"He's not, in my opinion, the guy who's going to spend six, seven, eight months sitting at home doing nothing.

"He'll want to get going again sooner rather than later, and it wouldn't surprise me if very big football clubs are interested in him.

"Our relationship is excellent and I think he would recognise I gave him everything and I would also recognise not only is he an exceptional coach but an exceptional person.

"That's not the guy you see very often, you see the competitor in front of a lens before or after a football match. He's been a privilege and a pleasure to work with."

Guus Hiddink was appointed Chelsea manager until the end of the season shortly before Saturday's fixture, returning to the club for a second spell.

Holland revealed the Dutchman spoke to some of the players following their victory over Sam Allardyce's team.

"I've just spoken to Guus and met him for the first time in the dressing room. I'm sure that'll evolve in the next few days," he added.

"He's not spoken to [the players] collectively, but he's spoken to some who are still around."