Mourinho's worth ethic like Van Gaal's - Blind

Daley Blind has noticed similarities in the work ethic of Jose Mourinho and his predecessor at Manchester United Louis van Gaal, but says there are noticeable differences in their footballing philosophies.

Van Gaal spent two years in the Old Trafford hotseat, but was replaced by his former Barcelona number two Mourinho amid fan dissatisfaction due to his perceived negative style of play.

United have yet to hit top gear under the Portuguese and sit sixth in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

However, Blind says United are heading in the right direction under Mourinho and believes the Portuguese has offered a different approach to Van Gaal.

"I am fortunate enough to have worked with a number of big coaches. I learn a lot from Mourinho on a daily basis and he is a good guy," Blind told De Telegraaf.

"He is pretty similar to Van Gaal when it comes to their commitment to the team. They used to work together so I reckon that is no coincidence. Everybody likes it when your boss shows an interest in you.

"Mourinho earned himself the nickname 'The Special One' because of everything he has achieved. He is an excellent coach who has an eye for details. He is very strong tactically.

"But his philosophy is slightly different to that of Van Gaal. He is very direct, it is all about winning.

"But I think we are on the right path as a team."