Moving to England would be a step down for Ibrahimovic, claims Silva

Moving to the Premier League would be a step down for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Thiago Silva.

Ibrahimovic's contract at PSG runs out at the end of the season and speculation has be mounting surrounding the 34-year-old striker's future.

The Sweden captain has been tipped to move to the Premier League, while the MLS and even a new deal with PSG have been touted.

However, Silva believes any move for Ibrahimovic would be a step down from playing in the French capital.

"He is my good friend, but also at 34 he is playing the best football of his career. He is one of the best in the world, he is unique, there is not another player like him," Silva told the Mirror.

"Of course I want him to stay at PSG, I cannot imagine us without him.

"I know he has offers from England - and it is a big league - but I don't think there is a team in England that is at the level of PSG at the moment.

"For me it would be a step down in quality for him."

Ibrahimovic is in England as PSG prepare to take on Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

City secured two vital away goals in a 2-2 away draw in the first leg, but Silva said PSG are confident they can reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1994-95.

"I play for trophies; whatever trophy I can win, I will do everything in my power, in my sacrifice, to win it. Absolutely," the Brazil international said.

"So if we can win it, we want to win it. The players on the pitch want to win everything. That's why we are here, to train, to focus, to prepare and to do it. So let's see."