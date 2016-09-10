Moyes content with Sunderland squad

Sunderland manager David Moyes says his business in the transfer market is done after bringing Victor Anichebe to the club.

The transfer window closed last week, but, with free agents still available, the Nigerian forward was signed on a one-year contract following his release from West Brom.

Boavista goalkeeper Mika has also arrived at the Stadium of Light, having seen the deal initially hit a snag on deadline day, and Moyes is happy with the squad he has assembled.

"Business is done, as far as I am concerned," he was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette. "Unless there are any injuries, business is done and I am not looking to add anymore to the squad just now.

"The window is shut now and I am glad. It means I can get out on the grass and work with the group and mould us into a team that can be competitive in every game.

"I would love them to be exciting and dynamic but for me that is the big picture. I am working towards getting a team that can show that.

"We wouldn't have needed a goalkeeper if Vito Mannone hadn't got injured and we couldn't get a centre forward in during the window but we had Victor, who we knew was available if we needed it.

"There were one or two things that went for us and one or two that didn't.

"With the window you don't always know what you will get. The staff here did a great job, though, to try and get as many things done as we possibly could."

Sunderland face Moyes' former club Everton on Monday as they chase their first Premier League win of the season.