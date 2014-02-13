Moyes defends 'hungry' Man United stars

In what is a turbulent first season in charge at Old Trafford for Moyes, United's Premier League title defence has lurched from one disappointing setback to another, although the Scot will take heart from the goalless draw at Arsenal on Wednesday.

United were also dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle by Swansea City and denied a place in the League Cup final after losing on penalties against Sunderland.

A string of lacklustre performances have prompted onlookers to repeatedly question whether United's decorated squad are fully focused, but Moyes believes it is wrong to question his team's professionalism.

Asked whether there remains a hunger for titles at United, Moyes said: "I believe so, I think they're great lads who are fantastic with their attitude, their training and their commitment.

"You saw it (against Arsenal) with how good Vida (Nemanja Vidic) was, how good Rio (Ferdinand) was when he came on, they're a very experienced group of players and you have to say they've been winners all of them.

"They've all got medals and I think when you've won you want to win more. I think they're all still hungry and determined to be successful."

A rare plus point from Moyes' tenure to date is undoubtedly the signing of Juan Mata from Chelsea last month.

And the midfielder has made an instant impact on the United manager.

"He's probably been my best player in the opening three games he's played," said Moyes.

"He's been excellent.

"He's played very well for us in those games, I think he's assisted two or three goals already. I've been really pleased with him."