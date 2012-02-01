Moyes delighted with Jelavic arrival

The Toffees have scored just 23 league goals this season, with Darron Gibson adding to the tally by scoring the winner in Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph over Manchester City.

Jelavic was paraded at half-time during the victory over the league leaders, having finalised his move from Rangers.

The Croatian international scored an impressive 36 goals in 55 games during his 18 months at Ibrox, and Moyes is hoping that the 26-year-old’s arrival will help the club build on their win over City.

"It is great news for us," said Moyes. "We have been looking for a centre-forward for a while. We just hope now he can help us score some goals and we can build on the performance [against City].

"Denis [Stracqualursi] has done great and with Jelavic coming in hopefully it bodes well for the coming months. I think he would have seen the hard work that the players put in.

"He is coming from a great football club but I think he is coming to another great football club. He really wants to play in the Premier League and he really wants to play for Everton. That goes a long way.

"He will also want to play for Croatia

in the European Championships, so hopefully that will keep his form good, keep him hungry to score and play well."

ByBen McAleer