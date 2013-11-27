Moyes elated with 'best performance' of season

United booked their place in the last 16 with a convincing performance in Germany on Wednesday, as strikes from Antonio Valencia, Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling and Nani, as well as an own goal from Emir Spahic, gave them the points in Group A.

The result extended United's unbeaten run to 11 matches in all competitions and Moyes was full of praise for his side's efforts.

"This is probably the best performance of the season. For us to come away from home and score five goals is really special," Moyes said.

"There were so many great performances. All around it was a great performance from the players. That is what I was hoping to get more often this season."

Shinji Kagawa, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs were all excellent in United's victory and Moyes singled out the Welsh veteran, who turns 40 on Friday, in particular for his performance.

"You cannot question Ryan Giggs as a football player," the Scot added. "He didn't look fatigued for his age at all. There are signs that we have been getting better."

Giggs, meanwhile, praised his side's attacking prowess after a superb five-goal haul.

"We really killed them on the counter-attack and it was a pleasure to play behind the front four," he said.

"In the second half we could have scored more goals but to score five goals anywhere in Europe is brilliant."