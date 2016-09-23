Moyes reveals Sunderland rejected Adebayor

Sunderland manager David Moyes has revealed he turned down the chance to sign Emmanuel Adebayor, despite a paucity of striking options on Wearside.

With Jermain Defoe injured and free-transfer signing Victor Anichebe still finding fitness, Moyes played 17-year-old Swede Joel Asoro up front in Wednesday's EFL Cup win at QPR, where Paddy McNair was their two-goal hero.

Adebayor has 97 Premier League goals to his name from spells with Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and, most recently, Crystal Palace, but Moyes was not moved to sign the striker, who recently saw a switch to Lyon fall through.

"We were offered Adebayor probably about four or five weeks ago," Moyes said.

"I didn't do anything about it then and I don't expect to be doing anything about it just now unless something dramatically changes."

Defoe is expected to return to the XI when the Black Cats host Palace on Saturday.