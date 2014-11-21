Moyes sees Everton similarities at Sociedad

The Scot took charge at Anoeta last week, making his return to football management following an ill-fated spell as Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United.

Moyes' reign starts at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, and the 51-year-old believes the job that lies ahead is similar to the one he took on at Everton, where he spent 11 years from 2002 to 2013.

"There's a lot of similarities between this club and Everton when I took over Everton," he told Sky Sports. "They are maybe just at the wrong end of the table [Sociedad sit 15th].

"Obviously, I can see things what need to be done and redeveloped which we did at Everton. It took time to do so but I have got to say in the end at Everton we got a really good club and good players and hopefully the same will happen here."

Moyes has worked without bringing in his own staff since taking the reins at the La Liga club, but says he will be looking to change that sooner rather than later.

"I have said already I am going to have to bring in staff," he continued. "I am going to bring in people with me, because I need it. I need it for my work. I have been on my own really.

"I need to get people to help me with all the other things which came with the job, but I just felt for a few weeks I wanted to do it on my own."

The former Preston North End boss also expressed a desire to learn from a new culture, adding: "I want to go back with more knowledge when I do go back to Scotland or England. I do want to go back with a knowledge of a different culture.

"I had a really good feeling about this, I really did - a good feeling coming to Sociedad. I have always wanted to work abroad."