Moyes urges Manchester United to stick with Van Gaal

David Moyes has urged the Manchester United hierarchy to be patient with Louis van Gaal and give the Dutchman time to turn things around.

United have been struggling badly in recent weeks and are on an eight-game winless run in all competitions.

Their poor form has led to calls for Van Gaal to be sacked, but Moyes, who was himself relieved of his duties in May 2014 after just 10 months in charge, hopes United will opt against firing the former Netherlands boss.

"I hope they stick with Van Gaal, he deserves more time," Moyes told BT Sport.

"It's still a work in progress for him. He's made some signings and from my experience in Spain I know it will take time for players from abroad to settle in.

"So, I think they should stick with it. They don't want to become a club which continuously changes their manager."

Moyes meanwhile insisted he has no regrets over his decision to leave Everton for United in 2013.

"I wouldn't have done anything different. I would have only done it different if I'd known it was 10 months instead of six years," he said.

"My understanding was that I was going to a club which always looked after their managers, even when they were in trouble and it wasn't going well, you got your time to sort things out. I was under that illusion when I was there.

"I had a great group of players, they had recently won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it was going to take time for that to change, evolve and of course there was going to have to be a changeover of players in time, but it couldn't be done in 10 months.

"Would I take the job again? Of course I would. There are very few managers in the world who wouldn't want to manage Manchester United."