Mphahlele praises Chiefs’ mentality

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has praised his side's mentality to grind out a positive result against Cape Town City this past the weekend.

The Soweto giants have now claimed back-to-back victories in the DStv Premiership, following their hard-fought 2-1 win over the Citizens at Cape Town Stadium.

Early first-half goals from Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane guided Amakhosi to victory, while Fagrie Lakay’s late strike proved to be a consolation goal.

Mphahlele, who was named man of the match, has urged his side to continue their current momentum as they prepare to take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Tuesday.

‘It was a difficult game, we played a very good side, we knew that they are very good on the ball, we had to keep our distances right,’ Mphahlele told SuperSport TV post-game.

‘We had to defend well and try to catch them on a counter and it worked the first 45 minutes, but second half you saw they came, we were defending in our box.

‘We knew there was nothing we could do, we had our backs up against the wall, we just had to defend well. We did and got the three points, which we needed.

‘‘At this point, to play nice is OK but we're not in a position to play nice football, let's get up the ladder and then we can start playing good football.

‘The mentality has been good, the past two games the guys have been grinding, it is showing. Sometimes you have to grind the result.

‘We went to Durban, we grinded the result, we came to Cape Town, the most difficult place to play, we grinded the result and we're very happy, we just have to keep going.’