MSN are football's best ever front three - Luis Garcia

Barcelona's front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez is the best strikeforce in the history of football, Luis Garcia has claimed ahead of Saturday's Clasico.

Garcia, who began his career with Barca before returning for the 2003-04 season, also reckons Messi is the greatest player the game has ever seen.

Real Madrid are currently 10 points behind Barcelona with eight La Liga matches remaining and Garcia believes the MSN trio will be key at Camp Nou at the weekend.

"They are the best three in the history of football when you are talking about forwards," Garcia told Omnisport.

"You see them playing, they are always happy, they are not selfish when they have to score. When one wins the penalty, another one takes it.

"It is very difficult to find that in a striker because normally strikers are selfish because they want to score and you see Messi, probably the best player in the history of football, and he knows that Suarez can fight for the Golden Boot 'okay go for it, get the penalty' - it is very weird to find that.

"[When I was at Barcelona] I saw a couple of very good players up front. Ronaldinho was at Barcelona, I saw him play with [Samuel] Eto'o, with Deco who was playing behind, so three at the front with that quality is very difficult to find.

"We have to look for many, many years to see a front three with that level."

Former Liverpool winger Garcia added he feels that, while Pep Guardiola's side were "the perfect team", Luis Enrique's team is Barca 2.0.

"I always say that Guardiola's Barcelona were like the perfect team," Garcia said.

"The movement, the passing, but Luis Enrique has got that, plus the counter-attack. In three passes they can score a goal and that is something that with Pep Guardiola you could not see very often, because they tried to get the ball from the back and pass the ball, pass the ball, a beautiful game.

"Sometimes it was even boring for the other team, not for those who were watching them on television, because it was beautiful to see all this passing. But now I think they are the version 2.0.

"They are, I think, even better because they have got that situation that if a game gets open, it is not about passing, it is about arriving faster to the opposing box. We have seen a few goals like that, beautiful goals, with one pass to Luis Suarez, pass to Neymar and finish the goal in three or four seconds.

"I think it is something very important that they now have that Plan B for if things are not going their way. I think it is very difficult to get better because they are winning.

"Last season they won five or six trophies and this year we'll see, because it is looking like they can fight for those six titles again."