Muhren: Ajax must sell star performers

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and right-back Gregory van der Wiel are all thought to be up for sale - with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal linked with the trio - which has angered Fulham-bound manager Martin Jol.

Suarez' goalscoring exploits has prompted speculation tipping him to join a European heavyweight, with the forward recently revealing that he would be attracted by offers from either Sir Alex Ferguson or Harry Redknapp.

Stekelenburg’s impressive showings between the sticks for Holland at the World Cup has also seen his stock rise, with the Red Devils also thought to be tracking him as a potential replacement for fellow countryman Edwin van der Sar.

Full-back Van der Wiel, who reportedly had already agreed to join Bayern, may still team up with compatriots Mark van Bommel and Arjen Robben at the Allianz Arena.

However, Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger is believed to be keen to add him to his back line.

Wenger has seen defenders Phillipe Senderos, Williams Gallas and Mikael Silvestre leave the Gunners this summer, with fellow centre-back Sol Campbell expected to follow suit.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Muhren said: "There are a lot of players at the club that they want to sell. He wants to bring new players in but they won't let him do that without selling players first. There is no other money to spend.

"He is desperate for a striker. He has been told that he must sell Suarez and Marko Pantelic was only offered a one-year deal when he wanted two or three years so he has left.

"Martin wants to win the Dutch league this season and the board want to sell Suarez. He scored 35 goals last season so he would be impossible to replace."

