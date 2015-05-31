Muller appears to pledge future to Bayern in Instagram post

Thomas Muller has moved to allay talk of a switch away from Bayern Munich, with an Instagram post appearing to state his intention to spend the rest of his career with the club.

Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would be reunited with former Bayern boss Louis van Gaal.

The Germany forward was involved in a touchline spat with Pep Guardiola, Bayern's current coach, during a UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona earlier this month.

However, Muller - who joined the Bayern youth set-up in 2000 - seems to have no desire for a transfer.

He posted a picture on social media website Instagram chronicling his development at Bayern from his days as a youth player to the present day, with the caption: "I was born here. I grew up here. I'll end here."