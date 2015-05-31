Muller appears to pledge future to Bayern in Instagram post
Despite speculation to the contrary, Thomas Muller seems intent on spending the rest of his career at Bayern Munich.
Thomas Muller has moved to allay talk of a switch away from Bayern Munich, with an Instagram post appearing to state his intention to spend the rest of his career with the club.
Muller has been linked with a move to Manchester United, where he would be reunited with former Bayern boss Louis van Gaal.
The Germany forward was involved in a touchline spat with Pep Guardiola, Bayern's current coach, during a UEFA Champions League loss to Barcelona earlier this month.
However, Muller - who joined the Bayern youth set-up in 2000 - seems to have no desire for a transfer.
He posted a picture on social media website Instagram chronicling his development at Bayern from his days as a youth player to the present day, with the caption: "I was born here. I grew up here. I'll end here."
