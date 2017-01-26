Muller backs Lahm as future Bayern sporting director

Thomas Muller has backed Philipp Lahm to be a successful sporting director at Bayern Munich in the future.

Lahm had previously suggested he could retire at the end of the season but this month said he expects to see out his contract, which runs until June 2018.

Having won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League at the club, the 33-year-old has been tipped as a potential sporting director following his retirement.

Muller is confident that Lahm's history with Bayern would make him a success in such a role.

"I haven't heard any quote of Philipp saying: 'I will become sporting director.' But I'm aware that this topic is on the radar," he told Socrates magazine.

"He knows everyone for a long time already. He knows how the club works. These are advantages.

"For sure Philipp is a guy who you can hand over the job as a sporting director. He is a very serious guy and has that forward-looking mentality."