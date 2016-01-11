Muller happy at Bayern although 'England offers a lot'

Thomas Muller believes his contract renewal was a "statement" by both him and Bayern Munich, although he concedes the Premier League "offers a lot at the moment".

The Germany international penned a new deal in December which ties him to the Bundesliga champions until 2021, a move which should ward off interest from English clubs in the 26-year-old, at least in the short-term.

"The renewal was a statement by me and the club that we feel comfortable with each other and have huge ambitions. It is also a small sign that Bayern is not a club you simply leave," he told a news conference in Doha, where Bayern are holding a mid-season training camp ahead of coach Pep Guardiola's final five months in charge.

Guardiola has outlined his desire to work in England, although his destination remains uncertain with Manchester City favourites ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Muller can understand the Spaniard's decision, although he was also keen to play up Bayern's appeal, adding: "The environment [at Bayern], the infrastructure, the history and the culture in recent years are incentives that not every club, or every city, has to offer.

"Of course England offers a lot at the moment, but Bayern does not have to hide."

Muller has scored 25 goals for club and country this season but is not resting on his laurels.

"Of course I am not satisfied with my own performances and goals, I make no secret of that," he said.

"We want to play a good second half of the season and challenge for titles. Then we will see what's left.

"I want to help the team. I try to be a player who is there for the team, even off the pitch. You always have to find the right mix of being serious and relaxed. And you have to be there when it counts."

Muller will be an interested observer when Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar fight it out for the Ballon d'Or later on Monday.

The unassuming Muller has been touted as a future winner of the biggest individual prize in the game but was eager to play down his chances.

He said: "I can imagine many things, but I would never see myself as a favourite one year. You can't compare my game with Messi's, Neymar's or Cristiano Ronaldo's. And apart from the last six months I have not reached their high figures.

"Ronaldo and Messi, in particular, are above everybody else. Barcelona won the treble, too, so it is justified they have two players in the shortlist."