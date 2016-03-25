Muller looking forward to England test

Thomas Muller is looking forward to taking on England on Saturday as Germany step up their preparations for Euro 2016.

Muller said it is important to play high-calibre opponents heading into such an important international tournament, as Germany look to back up their World Cup triumph with European Championship glory.

"The opponents are good, that's the way we want it," the Bayern Munich star said.

"If it goes well or if it doesn't - in the end that has nothing to do with the tournament. But of course it's a test for the team, it will definitely help us."

Muller added that he had no concerns by the size of the squad with Germany also facing Italy next Tuesday.

"We have a big squad at the moment, that’s what the coach already said," he said.

"The players won't play two times for 90 minutes. The time on the field will be divided for sure.

"But we are definitely looking forward to that, the opponents are good and we definitely want to show something."

Team-mate Toni Kroos shared Muller's sentiments, saying: "I think we chose our opponents well. Definitely two teams that have to be rated highly during the European Championship.

"And I think that two good opponents are definitely helpful for the coach to get some impressions, for example on positions he has doubts about."