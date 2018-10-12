Muller: No escaping Bayern woes on Germany duty

Thomas Muller admits his concerns over Bayern Munich's slump in form have been impossible to ignore while on Germany duty.

The Bundesliga champions were thumped 3-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend as their alarming winless run extended to four matches in all competitions.

Speculation already surrounds Niko Kovac's future, with senior players reportedly doubting the new head coach's suitability for the role.

Muller and several other Bayern players have been afforded an escape during the international break, but the 29-year-old revealed his Germany team-mates are taking a keen interest in the club's struggles.

"The questions accompany us in the national team," Muller told a news conference.

"The topic is often brought up in conversation, but it stops once we stand on the pitch.

"As soon as I play, I do not have time to think about it. At Bayern I'm relatively free to go in for a workout, so I can forget about everything.

"You can see how fast the wind changes in football, from invincible to profound crisis, but of course it's just as possible to turn in the other direction as well."

Joachim Low has confirmed Muller will start when Germany meet Netherlands in a Nations League encounter in Amsterdam on Saturday.