Muntari keen to make Ajax 'suffer' in Milan decider

The sides go head to head at San Siro in a game that will see the winners progress to the knockout stages, although Milan know a point will be enough to see them through.

The Italians snatched a controversial draw in Amsterdam as Mario Balotelli's 94th-minute penalty - awarded for a seemingly innocuous foul on the attacker - made it 1-1.

Muntari is determined to reach the last 16 in style and has warned any travelling fans that they could be in for tough viewing.

He said: "The Milan fans shouldn't worry, it's Ajax who should be worried as we want to get through to the next round in front of our own fans.

"We're in the right place to make them suffer the agony of losing. It's an important match and we'll do everything to get through to the next round."

Milan go into the game on the back of a six-game unbeaten streak, which has eased the mounting pressure on coach Massimiliano Allegri.

They came away from Livorno on Saturday with a 2-2 draw thanks to another late Balotelli goal and Muntari - who missed that clash through injury - sees shoots of encouragement.

"I feel good and I'm ready for Ajax," the Ghana international added.

"We want to win every game we play and it didn't happen on Sunday.

"We only got a point but we're on the right road and we have to stick with what we're doing.

"We're doing well in Europe and not so well in the league, but we shouldn't focus on the negatives and just continue with the work we're doing."