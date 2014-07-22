Mustafi eyeing up Bundesliga switch

Mustafi currently plays his club football with Sampdoria, having joined the Serie A club from Everton in 2012.

A rapid ascent into Sampdoria's first team resulted in a late call to Joachim Low's World Cup squad as a result of Marco Reus' ankle injury.

Mustafi featured in two of Germany's three group games as well as the last-16 win over Algeria.

Philipp Lahm's international retirement could open up a spot for Mustafi in Germany's long-term plans and the 22-year-old is interested in a move back to his homeland, having left Hamburg's youth system in 2009 as a teenager.

"It would be nice to play in the Bundesliga, being a Germany international, and the offers are there," he told Sport Bild.

"But the outlook must be right. The next decision (in my career) is going to be an important one.

"Moving to a big club would be the next step, but I don't have to move. I'm just keen to see what they offer me."