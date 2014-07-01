Mustafi's World Cup over due to thigh injury

The Sampdoria man was withdrawn after 70 minutes of his country's 2-1 extra-time round-of-16 win over Algeria in Porto Alegre on Monday.

The German Football Association (DFB) revealed on Tuesday that the 22-year-old has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

There was more positive news of Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was replaced by Christoph Kramer with 11 minutes of extra-time remaining.

Bayern Munich midfielder Schweinsteiger was suffering from muscle spasms, but coach Joachim Low said: "It's nothing bad."

Germany will face France at the Maracana in the quarter-finals on Friday.