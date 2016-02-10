M'Vila keen to stay if Sunderland survive

Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila is eager to stay at the club if they can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old is on loan at the Stadium of Light from Rubin Kazan - where he remains under contract until December 2016 - with Sam Allardyce's men holding an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

M'Vila is attempting to negotiate a release from his contract with Rubin and would be keen on staying with Sunderland if they beat the drop.

"It is important for me to sort out the contract issue with Rubin Kazan, but I have always said that my objective is to play in the Premier League," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"I want to stay here and play in the Premier League with Sunderland. Hopefully we will stay up and they will make me an offer. Then we can get around the table and talk and hopefully we can continue the adventure.

"At the moment I am speaking with a lawyer. I think my contract with Rubin Kazan runs until December 2016, so there is still six months to run from the end of the season.

"I don't really want to go back there and I don't really think they want me back. We are trying to find a way of terminating that deal so I can be a free agent and then I will be in a better position to discuss future offers."

M'Vila also praised the efforts of manager Allardyce since he replaced Dick Advocaat as Sunderland manager.

The former Inter player said: "I think I saw a stat somewhere that said he had the fifth highest amount of wins in the Premier League, around 150.

"That speaks for itself. He has made some great signings and managed to instil a fantastic level of confidence and fight in us."