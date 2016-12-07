M'Vila rejects Sunderland return

Yann M'Vila has rejected the chance to return to Sunderland in January, the Premier League club have announced.

The French midfielder international spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, scoring once in 37 appearances as the Black Cats avoided relegation with a game to spare.

M'Vila returned to parent club Rubin Kazan, but Sunderland confirmed they and the player were keen to complete a permanent switch when his contract expires in Russia.

However, the 26-year-old has had a change of heart and will not return to the club when his deal ends on December 31.

"I was contacted this week by Yann M'Vila's representatives, who advised that the player no longer wishes to join Sunderland," said Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain.

"There was a three-and-a-half-year agreement in place, however after discussions with the manager we have decided not to enforce the contract.

"Any player that we bring to Sunderland must be wholly committed.

"Yann M'Vila will therefore not be joining us in January and we wish him well for the future."