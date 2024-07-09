'My goal helped mark the beginning of Manchester City's dominant era': Edin Dzeko reflects on crucial goal against QPR

By
Contributions from
published

Manchester City eventually lifted the Premier League title in 2012 , but without Edin Dzeko that might never have become a reality

TOPSHOT - Manchester City's Belgian captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier league trophy, and celebrates with Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko (2nd R), Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (R) and French midfielder Samir Nasri (L) after their 3-2 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers at The Etihad stadium in Manchester, north-west England on May 13, 2012. Manchester City won the game 3-2 to secure their first title since 1968. This is the first time that the Premier league title has been decided on goal-difference, Manchester City and Manchester United both finishing on 89 points. AFP PHOTO/PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Manchester City were trailing QPR 2-1 in the 90th minute of their final Premier League game of the 2011/12 season, they were in need of a miracle. 

Roberto Mancini had lost it on the touchline, the Mancheter City players looked dejected and the fans were distraught in the stands of the Etihad Stadium. Of course, we all know what happened next, but while everyone naturally remembers Sergio Aguero's iconic 94th-minute goal, it is perhaps what happens a couple of minutes beforehand that is just as important.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

With contributions from