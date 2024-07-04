Manchester City star 'agrees' huge Etihad exit, rocking the champions: report
Manchester City are set to lose one of their most experienced stars this summer, with an agreement in the pipeline for him to leave
Manchester City have been rocked by one of their biggest stars agreeing terms on an exit out of the Premier League.
The Champions are yet to do any business this summer, with ESPN claiming that things will stay that way until someone departs, with manager Pep Guardiola wanting to take the same group of players into next season, as he chases an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row.
But with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva looking closer to remaining Manchester City stars as the window drags on, one key figure's departure will surely affect plans and force the Citizens into the market.
Quoting a report from TV Dello Sport, The Express says that Ederson has agreed terms with Al-Nassr, with just a fee to be decided on between City and the Saudi Pro League giants.
This tallies with journalist Cesar Luis Merlo claiming on X (formerly Twitter) that the Brazilian is set to earn €60 million over two years in the Middle East.
FourFourTwo understands that Pep Guardiola has a policy of not standing in the way of players who want to leave the Etihad – and with the emergence of Stefan Ortega as a serious threat to the No.1 shirt at the end of the season, the Catalan boss may be more than happy to let Ederson leave after seven years in the Premier League.
The 30-year-old has won everything there is to in English football and such a huge offer would surely be difficult to turn down.
Guardiola could dip into the market to replace Ederson with a new No.1 or choose to promote Ortega.
Ederson is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.
