Manchester City star 'agrees' huge Etihad exit, rocking the champions: report

By
published

Manchester City are set to lose one of their most experienced stars this summer, with an agreement in the pipeline for him to leave

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
(Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City have been rocked by one of their biggest stars agreeing terms on an exit out of the Premier League.

The Champions are yet to do any business this summer, with ESPN claiming that things will stay that way until someone departs, with manager Pep Guardiola wanting to take the same group of players into next season, as he chases an unprecedented fifth Premier League title in a row. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 