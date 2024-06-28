Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report
Jadon Sancho left Manchester City as a teenager - now Manchester United are prepared to let him return to their biggest rivals
Manchester City have been given the go-ahead to sign Jadon Sancho from bitter rivals, Manchester United, on a cut-price deal.
Sancho moved to Manchester City at the age of just 14 from Watford's academy, impressing from a young age and getting fast-tracked into the senior side. But in a leftfield move, the teen abandoned English football for Borussia Dortmund to make his name in the Bundesliga.
Manchester United signed Sancho in 2021, but opportunities have been limited at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag favouring Antony. When the pair fell out at the start of last season, Sancho re-joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, with the Red Devils expected to sell him this summer, now that Ten Hag's third season at United has been confirmed.
Now, TEAMtalk says that City have been contacted by United and invited to make an offer for the 24-year-old, following his return to form in Germany during the second half of last season.
City are apparently one of four clubs along with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea who have received the call from United to bid for Sancho, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking for a cut-price fee for the star this summer.
VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)
Despite the England international costing United £73 million, his employers are said to be open to accepting almost half of that – £40m – just to get him off the books. A loan with an obligation may be on the cards.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In FourFourTwo's view, this is not the kind of move that City tend to entertain. While Arsenal have made a recent habit of rehabilitating flops from others clubs, such as Kai Havertz, City tend only to shop from the top table – and despite City perhaps wanting to upgrade on Jack Grealish, they would be unlikely to see Sancho as a potential option to fit the bill in that respect.
While at the Etihad Stadium, the winger was said to have upset those in the club's hierarchy with unprofessional behaviour, such as failing to turn up to training on several occasions.
Sancho is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Bayern Munich are said to be interested in triggering a release clause for one of City's biggest stars, while Noel Gallagher has designed a kit font for the Citizens.
Reports suggest they've made a "bombshell" offer for a Real Madrid superstar, too.
Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has greeted Lionel Messi and Argentina to Copa America with goats.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.