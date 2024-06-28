Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report

Manchester City have been given the go-ahead to sign Jadon Sancho from bitter rivals, Manchester United, on a cut-price deal.

Sancho moved to Manchester City at the age of just 14 from Watford's academy, impressing from a young age and getting fast-tracked into the senior side. But in a leftfield move, the teen abandoned English football for Borussia Dortmund to make his name in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United signed Sancho in 2021, but opportunities have been limited at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag favouring Antony. When the pair fell out at the start of last season, Sancho re-joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season, with the Red Devils expected to sell him this summer, now that Ten Hag's third season at United has been confirmed.

Erik ten Hag fell out with Jadon Sancho at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, TEAMtalk says that City have been contacted by United and invited to make an offer for the 24-year-old, following his return to form in Germany during the second half of last season.

City are apparently one of four clubs along with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea who have received the call from United to bid for Sancho, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking for a cut-price fee for the star this summer.

Despite the England international costing United £73 million, his employers are said to be open to accepting almost half of that – £40m – just to get him off the books. A loan with an obligation may be on the cards.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is not the kind of move that City tend to entertain. While Arsenal have made a recent habit of rehabilitating flops from others clubs, such as Kai Havertz, City tend only to shop from the top table – and despite City perhaps wanting to upgrade on Jack Grealish, they would be unlikely to see Sancho as a potential option to fit the bill in that respect.

Sancho is more than kind of deal that Arsenal would chase than City (Image credit: Getty Images)

While at the Etihad Stadium, the winger was said to have upset those in the club's hierarchy with unprofessional behaviour, such as failing to turn up to training on several occasions.

Sancho is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

