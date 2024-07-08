Manchester City considering Jack Grealish sale following major Pep Guardiola decision: report

Manchester City are set to move Jack Grealish on, three years after his record move to the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish was a British record fee when he moved to Manchester City in 2021, following a breakout Euro 2020 tournament in which much of the clamour was to see him start for England. Having helped Aston Villa survive relegation and subsequently push on up the table, he became one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

But the playmaker endured a tough campaign last season, starting just 10 games all season, as Jeremy Doku climbed above him in Pep Guardiola's pecking order. Grealish was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's final squad for Euro 2024.

Guardiola wants to move Jack Grealish on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Critics have noticed that the former Villa star has struggled to adapt to life under Guardiola, adapting his game radically from the free role he showed in the Midlands to become more of a cog in the City machine – but with the Citizens evolving, it appears as if the team is starting to leave Grealish behind.

Now, TEAMtalk have relayed reports that Grealish is now up for sale, with Guardiola having “decided he [has] run out of patience” with the £100 million star.

The report touts a return to Villa as a possible move for Grealish now that the Midlands club have qualified for the Champions League. FourFourTwo understands, however, that there isn't much appetite for such a deal between the two parties.

In our view, it will hardly be a surprise if Grealish leaves the Etihad, after a spell at the club in which he has failed to live up to his extortionate price tag. TEAMtalk relay news from Football Insider that Anthony Gordon is wanted – and a runner-type winger certainly fits the bill as necessary at City in order to balance the team.

Gordon has been referenced as a potential Grealish replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.

Grealish is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

