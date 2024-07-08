Manchester City considering Jack Grealish sale following major Pep Guardiola decision: report
Manchester City record signing Jack Grealish has struggled at times at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola
Manchester City are set to move Jack Grealish on, three years after his record move to the Etihad Stadium.
Grealish was a British record fee when he moved to Manchester City in 2021, following a breakout Euro 2020 tournament in which much of the clamour was to see him start for England. Having helped Aston Villa survive relegation and subsequently push on up the table, he became one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.
But the playmaker endured a tough campaign last season, starting just 10 games all season, as Jeremy Doku climbed above him in Pep Guardiola's pecking order. Grealish was subsequently left out of Gareth Southgate's final squad for Euro 2024.
Critics have noticed that the former Villa star has struggled to adapt to life under Guardiola, adapting his game radically from the free role he showed in the Midlands to become more of a cog in the City machine – but with the Citizens evolving, it appears as if the team is starting to leave Grealish behind.
Now, TEAMtalk have relayed reports that Grealish is now up for sale, with Guardiola having “decided he [has] run out of patience” with the £100 million star.
VIDEO Why Cody Gakpo's A Huge Problem For England
The report touts a return to Villa as a possible move for Grealish now that the Midlands club have qualified for the Champions League. FourFourTwo understands, however, that there isn't much appetite for such a deal between the two parties.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In our view, it will hardly be a surprise if Grealish leaves the Etihad, after a spell at the club in which he has failed to live up to his extortionate price tag. TEAMtalk relay news from Football Insider that Anthony Gordon is wanted – and a runner-type winger certainly fits the bill as necessary at City in order to balance the team.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the 28-year-old.
Grealish is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Manchester City given green light for unbelievable Jadon Sancho deal following talks: report
Manchester City star 'agrees' huge Etihad exit, rocking the champions: report
Euro 2024: Pep Guardiola blamed for Jeremy Doku's shortcomings with Belgium
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.