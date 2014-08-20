My heart is at Bayern, insists Muller

Muller, fresh from another outstanding World Cup for Germany, came through the youth ranks at Bayern and has played a starring role in the club's recent success.

He has helped them to three Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph in his time in Munich, earning rave reviews for his displays.

With a healthy goal return also to his name, Muller's versatility, skill and fitness have made him a prime target for opposition clubs in recent years.

Manchester United have previously been linked with a big-money move for Muller and, when asked by Sport Bild if the Premier League club had shown an interest, the German responded: "Of course.

"I've been aware of being able to earn a lot more money with a transfer.

"The amount the foreign clubs were ready to spend has been really astronomical.

"I can only say, for me, a transfer hasn't really been an issue at any time. My club is FC Bayern."

Muller scored 26 goals in all competitions for Bayern last term as they won the Bundesliga title for the second season in a row.