Nabi on target in West Brom friendly loss
West Brom's close-season preparations got off to a losing start as they were beaten 3-1 by Red Bull Salzburg.
Tony Pulis handed James McClean his maiden outing in a West Brom shirt in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg as 20 other players also enjoyed run-outs.
McClean - West Brom's only close-season signing so far - played 50 minutes of the defeat, with the Premier League side undone by two goals just before half-time.
The Austrian champions went in at the break 2-0 up thanks to Marco Djuricin and Jonathan Soriano, with Pulis opting to reshuffle his XI early in the second half.
Ten players were swapped - Stephane Sessegnon the only man to feature throughout - but Takumi Minamino added to Salzburg's lead five minutes after the hour in Schladming with a powerful left-footed drive.
However, young striker Adil Nabi - who replaced Claudio Yacob 50 minutes in - made the most of his game time by pulling one back with a clever finish from a tight angle.
West Brom face MLS side Orlando City next in their preparations for next month's Premier League opener against Manchester City.
