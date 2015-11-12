Nacho denies Madrid dressing room unrest

Real Madrid defender Nacho has denied there is any rift between the squad and coach Rafael Benitez.

Madrid fell three points behind La Liga leaders and title holders Barcelona following a 3-2 defeat to Sevilla last week and the Spanish coach is reportedly fighting against a dressing room backlash.

However, Spain international Nacho has played down reports of any unrest in the build up to the match against Barca on November 21 and said tensions are always heightened after a defeat.

"We've just lost a match and all the bad stuff is brought out," he said.

"We've lost one game and we're doing things well. The players are united with the coach. We'll go into the Clasico fine. Things get taken out of perspective by we're confident we'll have a good match."

Nacho also refused to criticise striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese failed to score in his second successive game.

Ronaldo has failed to match his outstanding goal scoring feats in recent weeks but his team-mate expects an imminent return to form.

"We're talking about the leading goal scorer in the history of Madrid," Nacho said.

"I wouldn't just back him, I have complete faith in him. He'll score more goals for Madrid. When he doesn't score he isn't happy but his ambition is huge. He can't be happy if he hasn't scored."