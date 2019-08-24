Arsenal shock as Nacho Monreal edges closer to the exit

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal could join Real Sociedad in the coming days, report Mundo Deportivo.

The left-back started the Gunners' victories over Newcastle and Burnley at the start of 2019/20.

However, Arsenal could be persuaded to sell the Spaniard before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

Monreal's current contract expires in 2020, although the north London outfit have the option of extending it by a further year.

But Real Sociedad are keen to secure the defender's signature as they look to bolster their backline.

And Monreal now looks set to end his six-year stay at the Emirates Stadium next week.

