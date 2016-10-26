Nacho's goal better than my Champions League final volley - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane was left marvelling at Nacho Fernandez's goal in Real Madrid's 7-1 Copa del Rey win over Cultural Leonesa, claiming it was better than his own famous Champions League final strike from 2002.

With Madrid already 5-0 up at Cultural on Wednesday, Nacho latched on to James Rodriguez's inviting lofted pass to the edge of the area and produced a remarkable scissor-kick.

The Spain international's effort flew into the top-left corner and Zidane was stunned, even going as far as to say it was better than his own incredible volley that secured the 2001-02 Champions League title with a 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen.

"What Nacho did is not normal," he told reporters.

"I'm happy for him. It's a goal that will go down in history. It is better than mine from 'La Novena' [Madrid's ninth Champions League title triumph]."

Zidane rested many of his big stars for the trip to Leon, allowing some of the club's younger talents to take a starring role.

Both Marco Asensio and Alvaro Morata scored twice and Zidane revealed that the club are working hard to renew the contracts of several of Madrid's young stars, plus Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It is vital," he said of Ronaldo's proposed contract renewal. "We want him to continue with us many for years. That is our desire.

"We want to keep this team as it is very complete and we are trying to continue with this [squad] for many more years to come."