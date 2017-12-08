Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern

Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann said he expects a deal for Sandro Wagner to return to Bayern Munich to be completed "in the next week or two".

Wagner has been linked with a move to boyhood club Bayern, who have previously been unwilling to meet the asking price for the Germany international forward.

However, the 30-year-old is set to join former Hoffenheim team-mates Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy at Bayern – the team he left in 2008 – as the Bundesliga champions look to provide support for star Robert Lewandowski.

"We don't have to lie about it. I'm expecting this will happen in the next week or two," Nagelsmann revealed following Hoffenheim's 1-1 Europa League draw against Ludogorets on Thursday.

Wagner enjoyed a stellar season last term, scoring 11 Bundesliga goals as Hoffenheim qualified for the Champions League.

The former Darmstadt forward, who was part of Germany's triumphant Confederations Cup squad, has netted five goals in all competitions in 2017-18.