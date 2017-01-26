Nagelsmann seen as Ancelotti's Bayern successor - Rangnick

Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann is already seen as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Bayern Munich, says RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

Nagelsmann became the youngest coach in Bundesliga history when he took over from Huub Stevens aged 28 in February of last year.

After steering the team to safety, he has guided them to third place this season by maintaining the only unbeaten record in Europe's top five leagues, with seven wins and 10 draws from 17 fixtures.

Nagelsmann has been tipped for a bright future in coaching and Rangnick, who led Hoffenheim from the third tier to the Bundesliga during his time at the club, believes the Allianz Arena could be his next destination.

"He is young, a great professional and has charisma. He also has the ability to catch and motivate the team," Rangnick is quoted as saying by Bild.

"Julian is already seen as Ancelotti's successor at Bayern. I hope for him that he is advised by good people."

Leipzig, who face Hoffenheim on Saturday, are surprise title challengers in their debut Bundesliga season, sitting second and just three points behind leaders Bayern.

Hoffenheim sit a further eight adrift in third, but Rangnick is unsurprised to see them in the upper reaches of the table.

He said: "It's no coincidence that Hoffenheim is up there. They have a good system.

"Since I left back then they departed from their own way a few times. Because of that they almost were relegated twice."