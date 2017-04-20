Nagelsmann warns Wagner against Bayern move

Sandro Wagner has openly expressed his desire to return to Bayern Munich, but Julian Nagelsmann has urged him not to leave Hoffenheim.

Wagner came through the Bayern youth academy and left for Duisburg after failing to establish himself in the first team.

The 29-year-old took in spells at Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Hertha Berlin and Darmstadt before joining Hoffenheim, who he has helped in a surprise challenge for Champions League qualification this season with 11 goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

After Wagner confessed he would consider joining Bayern next season even if it was just to supply back up for Robert Lewandowski, Nagelsmann warned the striker against settling for a reduced role at the champions.

"Bayern is a matter of the heart for Sandro, but I also know what makes him tick. He doesn't like to sit in the dugout," the Hoffenheim coach told Kicker.

"He has to decide for himself, but I would not do it in his place.

"I do not think he would be particularly happy if he was always beside Carlo [Ancelotti, Bayern coach]."

Hoffenheim are just two wins away from securing Champions League qualification, though they face a battle for third with Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann said: "I'm not putting too much pressure on us to be third or fourth now. Of course, it would be better for us if we were third – that is clear.

"The season is already a victory for the club, for the region, for the team."