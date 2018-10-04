Nagelsmann will improve RB Leipzig - Forsberg

Emil Forsberg is confident RB Leipzig will progress to a higher level when Julian Nagelsmann takes over as head coach next season.

Leipzig confirmed in June that Nagelsmann would take over at the Red Bull Arena at the end of his contract with Hoffenheim, who he steered clear of relegation after taking over from Huub Stevens in February 2016 before leading them to successive top-four Bundesliga finishes.

The 31-year-old suffered a 2-1 defeat against his future employers last Saturday, but Forsberg has no doubt the club have made the right choice in naming him their coach from the 2019-20 campaign.

"I don't know him personally. From what I see, he is a great manager. He is very popular here in Germany. He did a great job at Hoffenheim," Forsberg told Omnisport.

"It's a step in the right direction for the club. He will improve the club."

Nagelsmann will be the permanent successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl, who left in May and was replaced for this season by sporting director Ralf Rangnick.

Coach Ralf : "We did have a lot of good chances in the first 45 minutes, but in the second half we had clear cut chances unlike Hoffenheim. Therefore on balance, we deserved to win the match."September 29, 2018

Forsberg said: "[Hasenhuttl and Rangnick] are both good coaches, but with Rangnick we got a little bit more structure and more discipline. I think that's good for us and so we can develop. He's trying to get the maximum out of every single player.

"Another good thing is you can easily talk to him about whatever. He wants to help everybody and I think that's important if you've got a lot of young players who don't have that much experience.

"We both want to win and do everything for that. We are both ready to give everything to succeed. That connects us both.

"He is a top person, a top coach. He brought me to Leipzig and always trusted me. It's important to me that he's our coach again, because that's how I'm going to improve myself."

Sweden international Forsberg has long been linked with a move away from Leipzig, with Liverpool previously touted as a potential destination.

Asked if he expects to still be at the German club next season, he replied: "Yes, because my contract is valid until 2022. So, that's how it looks."