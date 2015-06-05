Nainggolan: Cole's Italian makes us all laugh

The experienced former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back joined in 2014 having won three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and the Champions League.

But the 34-year-old’s debut campaign in Serie A hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Cole made just 11 league appearances for the Giallorossi last season and three more in the Champions League; one of which saw him hauled off at half-time of an eventual 7-1 home humiliation by Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, Belgium international Nainggolan - who has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in recent months - only has good things to say about the Englishman, whose attempts to speak Italian apparently keep the squad in good spirits.

Speaking exclusively in the July 2015 of FourFourTwo - out now - Nainggolan says: “Ashley is such a great guy! We’ve become good friends.

“He’s had a wonderful career and has nothing left to prove, but he’s so modest. And he’s always trying to cheer up the lads. He makes everybody laugh out loud when he tries to speak Italian. Hi accent is so funny!”

