Nainggolan on his future: 'Anything can happen'

The 27-year-old Belgium international has been linked with switches to Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool having helped the Giallorossi secure second place in Serie A behind Juventus. Nainggolan contributed five goals and two assists in 35 league appearances in 2014/15, as Rudi Garcia’s side ensured they will be playing Champions League football next term.

Premier League is certainly the most talked-about competition in the world. I regularly watch the games of my Belgian friends at Chelsea and Spurs and there are a lot of world-class players

As a result, the former Piacenza man has no immediate desire to leave the Eternal City. However, that hasn’t stopped the speculation, which suggests Nainggolan is part-owned by another Serie A side, Cagliari, and could move on if Roma fail to buy the midfielder outright by the end of June.

Speaking exclusively in the July 2015 issue of FourFourTwo - out now - Nainggolan says: “I haven’t put much thought into it [a move].

"I’ve been focusing on our race for a Champions League place. All I’ll say is: I’m very happy in Rome. After all this time, I’m practically half-Italian and it feels like home. I speak six languages, but I’m not looking to move to another country. Then again, anything can happen at this level. We'll see what happens.

“[The Premier League] is certainly the most talked-about competition in the world. I regularly watch the games of my Belgian friends at Chelsea and Spurs, and there are a lot of world-class players.”

