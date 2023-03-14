Nandos celebrates AFC Richmond sponsorship with charming Ted Lasso restaurant tribute

Restaurant chain Nandos has announced that it is the new sponsor of AFC Richmond, the team around which hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso centres.

Ted Lasso returns for its third (and possibly final) season on Wednesday March 15, with fans of the multi-award winning sitcom excited to see what comes next in the heartwarming comedy. To celebrate their newly-announced partnership with the show, Nandos are offering local residents an immersive experience at their Richmond establishment.

The store features a redesigned sign ­- blue and red, as opposed to the usual Nandos red, in homage to AFC Richmond's blue and red home kit. Menu items are also advertised with the AFC Richmond badge - a greyhound on a shield - as well as slogans referencing Lasso's American background such as, "We're not in Kansas anymore...".

Furthermore, customers will also get a surprise when their meal arrives. Those who regularly visit Nandos will tell you that chicken arrives with a "spice flag", specifying how hot or herby your chicken order is. These little flags usually have things like "Lemon and Herb" and "Extra Hot" written on them. But Richmond Nandos visitors will get to enjoy a nod to the show when the waiting staff arrive with their meal.

The new flags with denote the sauce on one side, but, on the other side, the word "BELIEVE" is scrawled in blue writing on a yellow background. The flag is a nod to the sign Jason Sudeikis' character, Lasso, puts up in the AFC Richmond dressing room.

The sign is mocked at first by Lasso's unimpressed players, but soon becomes a mantra the whole squad comes to appreciate.

So, if you weren't already excited enough for the return of Ted Lasso, a trip to Richmond Nandos might do the trick.

